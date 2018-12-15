PM arrives in Bangkok to receive honorary doctorate degree

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gives a speech at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok October 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, Dec 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived in Bangkok this afternoon to receive an honorary doctorate degree in social leadership, business and politics from Rangsit University (RSU) on Sunday.

The government jet carrying Dr Mahathir and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali touched down at the Don Mueang Royal Thai Air Force base at 3.30 pm.

They were greeted by Thai Education Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Malaysian ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel and officials from both sides.

Saifuddin had arrived in Bangkok earlier in the morning and will accompany Dr Mahathir during his itinerary in Bangkok.

Dr Mahathir is schedelued to be feted to a dinner organised by RSU president Dr Arthit Ourairat at a leading hotel here tonight.

Early tomorrow, he will head to RSU’s main campus in Mueang Pathum Thani District, (a neighbouring province of Bangkok) about 30 kilometres from here to receive the honour.

This is the second honourary award for Dr Mahathir in Thailand. Just slightly more than a month ago, on Nov 7, Dr Mahathir was conferred the Nation-Building Lifetime Achievement Award (Public Sector) by Thailand’s Nation-Building Institute.

The 93 year old leader will be the third person honoured by the the top private institution of higher learning in Thailand after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was conferred a similar award in 2016 and King of Bhutan His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in 2009 when he was the Crown Prince. — Bernama