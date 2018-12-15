Amid Umno exodus, PAS confirms two of its MPs met Dr M too

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was quoted saying any meeting with Dr Mahathir is not out of ordinary, considering the latter is a leader with vast experience and a reference point for many. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Dec 15 — PAS has admitted that two of its MP have met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad without the party’s knowledge, amid a spate of exodus by Umno MPs.

However, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was quoted saying any meeting with Dr Mahathir is not out of ordinary, considering the latter is a leader with vast experience and a reference point for many.

“I have heard of such meetings. But with Dr Mahathir as prime minister, he is normally open to visits from anyone.

“Even I have met Tun three to four times,” he reportedly told Sinar Harian, referring to Dr Mahathir.

Tuan Ibrahim was asked to respond to allegations that two PAS MPs had met with Dr Mahathir recently, triggering rumours of them jumping over as well.

“In situations like this, people will definitely assume a lot of issue and what was discussed. But the concept of a dinner is normal,’ he said.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir revealed that Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and several senior party leaders had informed him of their wish to leave Umno months before the current exodus of leaders after a picture depicting all of them together went viral.

However, Mohamad said the pictures — which depicted him, Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar, Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, and former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor having a meal with Dr Mahathir — were taken a few months ago, after the PM’s return from the September general assembly of the United Nations in New York.