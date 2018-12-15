Penang Umno wants Shabudin Yahaya to quit as Tasek Gelugor MP

Datuk Shabudin Yahaya is one of the six MPs in the peninsula who quit Umno yesterday. — Bernama pic

BUTTERWORTH, Dec 15 ― Penang Umno today called on Datuk Shabudin Yahaya to resign as the MP for Tasek Gelugor following his quitting Umno yesterday.

Its liaison committee chairman, Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir, said Shabudin’s resignation from Umno has caused disappointment among Penang Umno members, particularly those in Tasek Gelugor.

“He contested the seat on a Barisan Nasional-Umno ticket, not as an independent. I challenge him to resign as the MP and allow others to contest the seat,” he told a press conference.

Shabudin is one of the six MPs in the peninsula who quit the party yesterday.

The others are Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (MP for Tanah Merah); Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (Larut); Datuk Rosol Wahid (Hulu Terengganu); Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Sabak Bernam) and Datuk Dr Latiff Ahmad (Mersing).

Two days ago, there was an exodus of elected representatives and divisional leaders from Sabah Umno. ― Bernama