A first for Malaysia: Oldest wine brotherhood in the world Jurade de Saint-Emilion opens a chancellery here

For the gala dinner, a total of 10 wines selected from Saint-Emilion were served. — Pictures by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Let’s raise a glass to the first ever chancellery of the Jurade de Saint-Emilion in Kuala Lumpur!

The prestigious brotherhood of wine (since 1199!) has been the faithful guardians of fine wines from that area in France. Whether it is overcoming the nineteenth century phylloxera crisis that wiped out the French vineyards or the society’s dissolution during the French Revolution, the group stands for tradition and upholding quality through teamwork.

In 1999, Unesco even listed Saint-Emilion as a world heritage site, recognising its unique cultural landscape.

Through the Jurade’s chancelleries (only 10 in the world, including this Malaysian one), the word of their wine is spread usually via wine tastings and dinners.

Similar to embassies, you can find them in England, Belgium, Malta, Abidjan, Hong Kong, Beijing and Singapore. The inductees are wine lovers, wine professionals and even includes celebrities like singer Sting and actress Zhao Wei. And don’t forget the royal presence of Prince Albert of Monaco.

The opening of this chancellery on December 1 was a dream come true for newly-appointed chancellor Chris Low. For many years, Low who is a wine consultant, has championed wines from Saint-Emilion. “This puts Malaysia on the map,” he said.

At a gala dinner held at Hilton Kuala Lumpur, under the watchful eyes of the Jurade who specially flew in from France, a total of 14 inductees were sworn in.

Some of the inductees include (from left to right): Lionel Lau, Agnes Chee Yan Wei, Reuben Suresh Arthur, Ho Mee Ling and AK Tan.

Among those who were welcomed into the prestigious fold were wine and spirits expert Lionel Lau, CEO Munchy’s Group Chuan Kok Tan, Chairman of BUTBO Group AK Tan and audit practitioner Ho Mee Ling.