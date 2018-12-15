A first for Malaysia: Oldest wine brotherhood in the world Jurade de Saint-Emilion opens a chancellery here

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Let’s raise a glass to the first ever chancellery of the Jurade de Saint-Emilion in Kuala Lumpur!
The prestigious brotherhood of wine (since 1199!) has been the faithful guardians of fine wines from that area in France. Whether it is overcoming the nineteenth century phylloxera crisis that wiped out the French vineyards or the society’s dissolution during the French Revolution, the group stands for tradition and upholding quality through teamwork.
In 1999, Unesco even listed Saint-Emilion as a world heritage site, recognising its unique cultural landscape.
Through the Jurade’s chancelleries (only 10 in the world, including this Malaysian one), the word of their wine is spread usually via wine tastings and dinners.
Similar to embassies, you can find them in England, Belgium, Malta, Abidjan, Hong Kong, Beijing and Singapore. The inductees are wine lovers, wine professionals and even includes celebrities like singer Sting and actress Zhao Wei. And don’t forget the royal presence of Prince Albert of Monaco.
The opening of this chancellery on December 1 was a dream come true for newly-appointed chancellor Chris Low. For many years, Low who is a wine consultant, has championed wines from Saint-Emilion. “This puts Malaysia on the map,” he said.
At a gala dinner held at Hilton Kuala Lumpur, under the watchful eyes of the Jurade who specially flew in from France, a total of 14 inductees were sworn in.
Among those who were welcomed into the prestigious fold were wine and spirits expert Lionel Lau, CEO Munchy’s Group Chuan Kok Tan, Chairman of BUTBO Group AK Tan and audit practitioner Ho Mee Ling.
The Ambassador of France to Malaysia, HE Frédéric LaPlanche was also appointed to the Jurade. In a speech he gave during the inauguration, he passionately spoke about how wine is an integral part of France and “the history of wine is the history of France.”
During the dinner, a wine auction for nine lots of Saint-Emilion wines raised around RM42,000. These funds will be channeled into a scholarship to support disadvantaged hospitality students who have an interest in making a career out of wine.
For the gala dinner, contemporary Chinese dishes were paired with Saint-Emilion wines. Think steamed glutinous rice served with oven baked red mullet fillet with ginger with 2011 Château Laroze Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Classé. Or double boiled ginseng broth with chicken with 2014 Château Pindefleurs Saint-Emilion Grand Cru.
Also in honour of the Jurade de Saint-Emilion’s visit, a photo exhibition on Saint-Emilion was held at the Oriental Art & Cultural Centre. A Saint-Emilion wine tasting was also organised and attended by more than 30 wine distributors.