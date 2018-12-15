EC: All systems go for Cameron Highlands by-election

The EC said that its commissioners will meet soon to decide on the specific dates for the poll. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Election Commission will proceed with preparations for a by-election in the Cameron Highlands federal seat as no appeal was recorded over the Special Election Court’s annulment of the voting result there.

The EC said the deadline to register a challenge against the decision lapsed yesterday.

“As a result of this and according to Article 54(1) of the Federal Constitution, the EC will vacate the seat within 60 days of the date of vacancy as determined by the commission, which is December 15,” it said in a statement.

“Official notification will also be sent to the Speaker of Parliament on Monday.”

The EC added that its commissioners will meet soon to decide on the specific dates for the poll.

The MIC said on Wednesday that it will not contest the Special Election Court’s decision to vacate the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat won by Datuk C. Sivarraajh.

On November 30, the Election Court nullified Sivarraajh’s victory after concluding he engaged in vote buying. He has denied this.

His party said Sivarraajh will be considered as a candidate for the by-election while DAP has confirmed that it will contest the seat.