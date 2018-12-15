Minister: Egg price spike due to bird flu hitting poultry industry

Calling the problem temporary, Salahuddin (pic) said he has instructed his ministry to discuss mitigation with the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Dec 15 — The sudden increase in the price of eggs was caused by disruptions in supply as a result of avian flu, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said today.

Calling the problem temporary, Salahuddin said he has instructed his ministry to discuss mitigation with the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

“The statement by the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) that the export of chicken eggs to foreign markets has increased lately will also be looked into,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of Amanah national convention at Casuarina @ Meru here today, Salahuddin said he will leave it to the committee to take the necessary action.

Asked if contingency measures were being prepared for the Chinese New Year festive season due in two months, Salahuddin said his ministry must fully diagnose the issue first.

“Let the committee do their job and we will take measures to resolve it,” he said.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail reportedly said his ministry was looking into reducing or even halting the export of eggs to ensure supply at home as well as to keep prices down.

Malaysia currently exports eggs to Singa­pore, Mauritius and Hong Kong, among others. There are about 10 major firms in the industry.