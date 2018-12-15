One Seafield Mariamman temple faction says glad dispute resolved

S. Ramaji thanked Attorney General Tommy Thomas, One City Development Sdn Bhd and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari for their efforts in the matter. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The faction fighting for the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple to remain at its current location in Subang Jaya expressed its gratitude to the attorney-general and a developer for delivering this outcome yesterday.

S. Ramaji, who heads the faction, thanked Attorney General Tommy Thomas, One City Development Sdn Bhd and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari for their efforts in the matter.

“All others especially the legal team, all NGOs, individuals, devotees and all members of the Task Force have to be applauded too for all their sacrifices, time and energy contributed since the last one and half years that has blossomed to this victorious atmosphere,” he said in a statement.

Thomas said yesterday that that lawyers of parties involved in the land dispute met at his office earlier this week and reached a settlement that is expected to lead to an amicable end to the dispute in the coming months.

In the interim agreement, One City will transfer the one acre of land on which the temple is located to a trust to be administered by the High Court pursuant to Section 9 of the Government Proceedings Act 1956.

Riots erupted at the temple site in November after a group of youths allegedly paid by a private firm attempted to forcibly occupy the temple site and ensure a court-ordered relocation from 2014 was completed.

Today, Amirudin also urged the temple’s administrators to return the money and a parcel of land given by the developer as compensation for the relocation.