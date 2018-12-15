Benicio del Toro signs on to villainous role in ‘Dora the Explorer’

Actor Benicio Del Toro. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 15 — Oscar winner Benicio Del Toro has boarded the Dora the Explorer train, and signed on to play the story’s villain in the upcoming film based on the the popular Nickelodeon TV series.

In a departure from his previous roles in Traffic and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, del Toro will voice the Swiper, the thieving fox, in Paramount Players’ live-action feature.

He joins a cast which includes Michael Pena and Eva Longoria as Dora’s parents, as well as Eugenio Derbez, Adriana Barraza and Temuera Morrison, among others.

Isabela Moner, the star of Instant Family, has scored the titular part of Dora — a girl accustomed to the jungle life with her parents, who is now forced to explore the uncharted terrain of high school.

The film will be directed by James Bobin, and is due to bow in cinemas on August 2, 2019. — AFP