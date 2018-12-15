Naza introduces region’s first-ever DS flagship store

(From Left) Laurence Noel, Head of Asean - CEO of Naza Automotive Manufacturing, Groupe PSA; Yves Bonnefont, CEO DS Automobiles; H.E. Frederic Laplanche, Ambassador of France to Malaysia; SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin, Group Executive Chairman/Group CEO, Naza Corporation Holdings; Datuk Samson Anand George, Group CEO, Automotive Group, Naza Corporation Holdings poses with the compact luxury crossover SUV DS 7 Crossback. — Pictures courtesy of Naza Group

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Malaysia is now home to Southeast Asia’s first and only DS Automobiles signature showroom that was officially launched by local distributor Naza Euro Motors Sdn Bhd yesterday.

The showroom’s concept is based on the French premium carmaker’s signature design philosophy for its outlets in key global markets, and is inspired by the brand’s spirit of modernity and innovation.

“The DS Store is about inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the values of the DS brand and gives visitors sophistication at their fingertips to configure, personalise and view their new DS,” Naza Automotive Group chief executive Datuk Samson Anand George said.

Samson added that the RM2 million store was only the latest step in his group’s vision for DS in Malaysia and disclosed plans to embark on an ambitious campaign to make the brand a household name.

Also present during the launch was Yves Bonnefont, the chief executive of DS Automobiles.

Naza Euro Motors and DS Automobiles proudly launches the first DS Store in Malaysia and Southeast Asia with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Aside from showcasing the DS line of premium vehicles, the flagship store will also feature a dedicated customer lounge where prospective buyers may configure and personalise their purchases with the guidance of a DS advisor.

The store also hosts a VR zone that utilises the brand’s DS Virtual Vision that visitors may use to explore in virtual reality the company’s range of cars.

The Petaling Jaya outlet joins 450 DS signature outlets worldwide.

During the recent Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show, Naza had also showcased the DS 7 Crossback, ahead of its local debut in 2019.

Further information on DS Automobiles and its locally available range of premium cars is available on the company’s website.