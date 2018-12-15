Zainuddin Maidin laid to rest, Dr M pays last respects

Dr Mahathir arrived at 9.15am at the Surau At-Tarbiah in Taman Melawati and attended the funeral prayers. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad paid his last respects today to former Information Minister Tan Sri Zainuddin Maidin who died yesterday.

Dr Mahathir arrived at 9.15am at the Surau At-Tarbiah in Taman Melawati and attended the funeral prayers along with hundreds of family members, other relatives and friends.

He chatted with the next-of-kin of Zainuddin who died of a cardiac arrest yesterday at the age of 79 at the Serdang Hospital.

Zainuddin, better known as Zam, was admitted to the Putrajaya Hospital on Nov 12 and then transferred to the Serdang Hospital.

He was buried at the Kampung Klang Gate Muslim Cemetery in Hulu Klang, about 500 metres from the surau.

Among those at the surau to pay their last respects were Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo; national laureate Datuk Seri Abdul Samad Muhammad Said (A. Samad Said).

Former Finance Minister Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop; former Deputy Information Minister Tan Sri Dr Khalid Yunus; former Media Prima Berhad chairman Tan Sri Johan Jaaffar.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang; actor, filmmaker, director and producer Datuk Yusof Haslam and actor Datuk Mohamed Noor Shamsuddin (Rosyam Nor).

Gobind, when approached, expressed condolences to the family and said Zainuddin’s service as the information minister will always be cherished.

Meanwhile, Azman said Zainuddin will be remembered not only as a former minister but as a mentor and reputable journalist who was firm in his stand.

Zainuddin was the editor-in-chief of the Utusan Melayu Group before he ventured into politics.

Johan said Zainuddin was a true journalist to the very end.

“He was a warrior who expressed his criticism without fear and had focused on addressing chauvinism. This was a part of Tan Sri’s struggle,” he said.

Nor Mohamed said Zainuddin had held on to his principles in the face of criticism.

Yusof described Zainuddin’s passing as a great loss to the arts industry.

“We have lost a minister who was familiar with artists. He was also an advocate of the (Malay) language at Utusan. His demise is a great loss to our country,” he said.

Zainuddin leaves behind a wife, Puan Sri Zaiton Zainol Abidin, and four children ― two sons and two daughters.

Son Zairin, 44, said his father always found time for the family despite his busy schedule.

“My father also helped his friends a lot,” he said.

Zairin also said that his father spent much time with his mother who had become lame since 1995.

He said he last met his father three weeks ago and he looked quite healthy then. ― Bernama