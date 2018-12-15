PPBM says will take all comers, apply usual screening

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says PPBM practises an open policy that allows all Bumiputera to join the party. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said PPBM will not reject membership applications based purely on the person’s former affiliations, amid an ongoing stream of departures from natural rival Umno.

The party president said PPBM practised an open policy that allows all Bumiputera to join the party.

“As a democratic party, PPBM is ready to accept the membership of any individual as long as this is consistent with the party’s policies, rules and mechanisms decided,” he said in a statement today.

Muhyiddin stressed, however, that joining PPBM would not mean an applicant’s past abuses and crimes are erased, adding that the party’s supreme council was still empowered to reject the membership of new recruits if there is sufficient reason.

PPBM also applied the same screening processes to all applicants regardless of whether these came friendly sources or those leaving parties that are rivals, he added.

He also said that PPBM was not obliged to offer any leadership roles to those holding senior positions in their current parties.

“PPBM has no obstacles to accepting the membership applications of any Opposition party members, with the condition that they pass the screening process and are repentant of their mistakes in supporting their former kleptocrat leaders,” he added.

Umno lawmakers are abandoning the party in droves, which has triggered speculation that the currently independent group will seek to join a Pakatan Harapan party.

PPBM is viewed as their most natural destination due to the commonality between it and Umno; the former was formed entirely by former Umno leaders including Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin.

While such an influx would reinforce PPBM and PH’s hold on power, not all of the coalition’s leaders and allies are convinced that accepting the Umno malcontents would be a positive development.

DAP’s Bukit Gelugor MP, Ramkarpal Singh, expressed concern over the possible entry of the former Umno lawmakers into the ruling coalition and said this effectively negated the people’s wishes as expressed during the 14th general election.

“PH does not need these former Umno representatives. It needs more men and women of principles to further it’s noble agenda of reform,” he said yesterday.

“It is hoped the prime minister takes heed of the dissatisfaction of the Rakyat in entertaining these former Umno representatives as it would be a great betrayal to them not to.”

Umno bled another six federal lawmakers yesterday, shortly after it lost all its federal and state lawmakers in Sabah save for Datuk Bung Moktar Radin and Tan Sri Musa Aman.

Since June 24, a total of 17 MPs from the once dominant Barisan Nasional (BN) component party have either pledged their allegiance to PH component parties or chose to remain independent.