Apple invests in ‘Peanuts’ gang, scores rights to Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Co

This June 10, 2012 file photo shows the Apple logo on a building in San Francisco. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 15 — Tech giant Apple has secured the rights produce the new content based on Charles M. Schulz’s beloved Peanut gang — as it moves to strengthen its suite of talent and original productions on the streaming platform.

The tie-up — with DHX Media — will see the creation of several series, specials and shorts featuring iconic Charles M. Schulz characters such as Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the entire Peanuts gang. DHX, the Canadian-based kids programming giant that acquired a stake in the Peanuts franchise in 2017, will produce all of the projects (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The move marks a dedicated push into children’s programming across the board — with both Netflix and HBO also recently investing in the genre, with recent deals linked to Sesame Street, Disney and more.

For its part Apple has also previously inked a content partnership with Sesame Workshop for a new slate of children’s programming; and ordered shows from Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, M. Night Shyamalan, JJ Abrams, Damien Chazelle, Kevin Durant, and Steven Spielberg among others, as it prepares to launch its streaming service -- expected to debut at some point in the second half of 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews