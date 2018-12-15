From lilac hair to witch hazel: Pinterest predicts the beauty trends of 2019

Nicki Minaj sported lilac hair in 2018, a trend that Pinterest predicts is likely to take off in 2019. — Pictre courtesy of Instagram /nickiminaj

LOS ANGELES, Dec 15 — When it comes to beauty, things are set to get creative.

First up is the humble fringe, which will reportedly see a revival, albeit in ‘baby’ form — if searches for “cropped bangs”, which are up 51 per cent, are anything to go by.

Going grey gracefully will also become more popular, with Pinterest searches increasing by a huge 879 per cent lately.

But don’t worry if grey isn’t bold enough — lilac hair colours also look set be a major trend, with searches having increased by a whopping 1077 per cent.

As for makeup, Pinterest predicts that the first half of 2019 will be all about daring, standout lipstick shades (with searches up 467 per cent), and lashings of gloss — whether it be on the eyes or the lips; searches for “glossy makeup” are up by 89 per cent this year.

Eyelash care will also be a big focal point, with beauty fans predicted to spend more time showing their lashes some love by nurturing them with natural oils such as grapeseed oil or aloe vera.

Nails will be ‘almond’ in shape (according to a 97 per cent increase in searches) and dipped in powder so that manicures last for longer without being chipped, Pinterest claims.

Finally, when it comes to skincare, liquid exfoliators (up 58 per cent) and witch hazel solutions (up 305 per cent) will be the name of the game.



To read the full list of Pinterest’s 100 top trends to try in 2019, see this link. — AFP-Relaxnews