Zainuddin Maidin’s remains brought home to Putrajaya

Tan Sri Zainuddin Maidin passed away at about 6.20pm at Hospital Serdang yesterday due to a heart attack. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 15 ― The remains of former information minister Tan Sri Zainuddin Maidin was taken home to his residence at Precinct 10 here, after being bathed and shrouded at Serdang Hospital.

According to his youngest child, Zaidan, 38, Zainuddin’s remains would be taken to Surau At-Tarbiah, Jalan 1, Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur this morning for funeral prayers, he said when met by reporters at his residence.

The body will be laid to rest at the Muslim Cemetery, Kampung Klang Gate, Kuala Lumpur, he added.

Zainuddin, 79, breathed his last at about 6.20pm at Hospital Serdang yesterday due to a heart attack.

Zainuddin, who was better known as Zam, was treated at Hospital Putrajaya since November 12 and placed at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after it was detected that he was having water in the lungs before being transferred to Hospital Serdang. ― Bernama