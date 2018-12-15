South Korea’s ‘Clean Up’ takes Macao film festival’s top honour

All award winners at the 2018 IFFAM last night. — Pictures courtesy of IFFAM

MACAO, Dec 15 — South Korean psychological drama Clean Up edged Danish thriller The Guilty for the top award of Best Film at the 2018 International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM) here last night, despite the latter earning two nods for Best Director and Best Actor.

The graduation project of writer-director Kwon Man-ki, released just two months ago at the Busan International Festival, had shared the New Currents prize with Chinese film Savage then.

Jury head renowned Chinese director Chen Kaige presented the award to Kwon last night at an event which was attended by some 800 attendees from the international film industry including directors, actors, actresses and other industry professionals.

The 66-year-old Chen, best known for 1993’s Farewell My Concubine which was nominated for two Academy Awards and winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in the same year meanwhile, was awarded a special achievement award in the Spirit of Cinema.

Kwon Man-ki receiving the Best Film award from Chen Kaige. — Pictures courtesy of IFFAM

It was a consolation for The Guilty as Jakob Cedergreen took home Best Actor Gustav Moller won Best Director.

Actress Aenne Schwarz won Best Actress for German production All Good while Best New Young Actor or Actress went to Abhimanyu Dassani for his role in India’s The Man Who Feels No Pain.

Malaysian film Fly By Night, directed by newcomer Zahir Omar, which was nominated for the New Chinese Cinema award, lost to China’s Up The Mountain by Zhang Yang.

IFFAM also awarded a special Asian Blockbuster 2018 award to box-office rom-rom, Crazy Rich Asians which has collected US$238.5 million (RM998 million) and earned multiple nominations in upcoming awards including two Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild awards.

The week-long IFFAM saw a total of 54 spectacular films selected for screening this year, including 11 films competing for nine awards in the Competition section as well as six film entries in New Chinese Cinema for Best New Chinese-language Film of the Year.

Best Film — Clean Up

Best Director — Gustav Möller (The Guilty)

Best Actor — Jakob Cedergren, (The Guilty)

Best Actress — Aenne Schwarz, (All Good)

Best Technical Contribution — Kaloyan Bozhilov (Ága)

Best Screenplay — Barnaby Southcombe (Scarborough)

Best New Young Actor — Abhimanyu Dassani (The Man Who Feels No Pain)

Best New Chinese-language Film of the Year — Up the Mountain

Special Mention — Jesus

Macao Audience Choice Award — The Good Girls

NETPAC Award — Suburban Birds

Asian Blockbuster Film 2018 — Crazy Rich Asians

Spirit of Cinema Achievement Award — Chen Kaige