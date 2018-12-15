Malaysia’s campaign in BWF World Tour Finals ends

Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying suffered their second defeat in the 2018 BWF World Tour Finals. ― Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― Malaysia's campaign in the 2018 BWF World Tour Finals fizzled out after Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying suffered their second defeat in Guangzhou, China, yesterday.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying pair, the 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist was beaten by the second seed, Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino of Japan; losing 9-21 and 18-21 in their final Group B match at Tianhe Gymnasium, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

The second defeat conceded by the pair ended their hopes to reach the semi-finals stage in the season-ending BWF tournament.

Earlier, another Malaysian pair, Goh Soon Huat- Shevon Jemie Lai who were already out for a place in the semi-finals following two straight defeat, completed their campaign in disastrous outing;losing 20-22, 22-20 and 14-21 to Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith of England in their final Group A match.

Based on the tournament format, only the top two pairs in each Group A and B will qualify to the semi-finals in the US$1.5 million (RM6.287 million) tournament. ― Bernama