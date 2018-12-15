Actor Aaron Aziz wants to continue spreading awareness on HIV among younger generation

Datuk Aaron Aziz signed up to be a Malaysian AIDS Foundation Red Ribbon Celebrity Supporter a few years back and has done his part in engaging with teenagers to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― As a father of three, actor Datuk Aaron Aziz is mindful of the younger generation and their future contributions to the nation.

“For me, they are the most important. With them, when they are teenagers, they are at a time when it is make or break,” he said.

With that in mind, Aaron signed up to be a Malaysian AIDS Foundation Red Ribbon Celebrity Supporter (RRCS) a few years back and has done his part in engaging with teenagers to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS.

He also takes time out of his busy schedule to help in fundraising activities.

This Sunday, Aaron will be talking about the RRCS initiative and the work they have done with the foundation during the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award Gala Dinner at Hilton KL.

“Whatever they need, I will do. No questions asked. It has been a very good relationship,” he added.

“This has been going on strong. I am happy to see the volunteers who I met five years ago are still there. It shows their commitment and passion to contribute towards the cause and purpose.”

He said stigma still existed against those living with HIV to the point where they were ostracised by their families adding that it was important to keep on passing on accurate information in order to stem the prejudice.

“If we can't be part of the solution, at least fix part of the problem.”

Admitting that he wanted to do more to help end AIDS in Malaysia, Aaron added that social media was sometimes not helpful.

“We need to engage directly with the community. People can skip your posting if you put it on Facebook.

“But I feel it is not a wasted effort. Reaching out to 2,000 to 3,000 people is better than nothing. And let's hope the next posting a different 2,000 to 3,000 people will read about it. You do it again and there are other influencers with their own strengths. So, it can make some difference.”

The gala dinner on Sunday aims to raise funds to help people living and affected by HIV/AIDS in Malaysia.

The Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award winner will also be announced that night along with the MAF patron’s awards to recognise an outstanding contribution to end AIDS; long-serving trustees and those involved in corporate social responsibility.

Malay Mail is media partner for the event.