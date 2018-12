Facebook discovers bug that may have affected up to 6.8 million users

Facebook Inc said today it has discovered a bug that may have affected up to 6.8 million people who used Facebook login to grant permission to third-party apps to access photos. ― Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 14 — Facebook Inc said today it has discovered a bug that may have affected up to 6.8 million people who used Facebook login to grant permission to third-party apps to access photos.

The company said in a blog that the problem has been fixed but that it may have affected up to 1,500 apps built by 876 developers.

Facebook said some third-party apps may have gained access to broader set of photos than usual for 12 days between September 13 to September 25.

The bug is the latest in a string of privacy problems the tech giant disclosed this year, including the massive Cambridge Analytica data scandal in April and a data breach of nearly 30 million accounts in October.

Facebook shares were down 1.3 per cent at US$143.07 (RM598) in early trading today. The Nasdaq composite index fell 0.9 per cent. — Reuters