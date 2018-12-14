PKR announces five more state chairmen

Yesterday, the party announced six chairmen. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — PKR today announced the appointment of five more new state leadership council chairmen.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held discussions with the PKR divisional chiefs and agreed to appoint the chairmen for Johor, Terengganu, Perlis, Selangor and Kelantan.

Yesterday, the party announced six chairmen, namely, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak (Perak); Amiruddin Harun (Negeri Sembilan); Datuk Johari Abdul (Kedah); Datuk Christina Liew Chin Jin (Sabah); Zahir Hassan (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) and Halim Bachik (Melaka).

“The names of the chairmen of the other states will be announced later,” Fahmi said.

The five state leadership council chairmen announced today:

Johor: Hassan Abdul Karim

Terengganu: Azan Ismail

Perlis: Amran Kamarudin

Selangor: Amirudin Shaari

Kelantan: Datuk Seri Mohamad Suparadi Md Noor — Bernama