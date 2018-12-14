Bring AFF Suzuki Cup home, says Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the Harimau Malaya team pose for pictures at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya December 7, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has advised the Harimau Malaya squad to go all out to bring home the AFF Suzuki Cup to Malaysia.

“I would like to wish all the best to the Harimau Malaya squad who will play in Hanoi, Vietnam tomorrow night.

“Prove that we can beat the opponents. To Ultras Malaya, give your unwavering support and cheer on our team, “Dr Mahathir said in a video post on his Facebook page tonight.

Malaysia will face Vietnam at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi in the second-leg of the finals. The first match held at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here Tuesday, finished 2-2. — Bernama