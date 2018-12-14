Special Act for senior citizens to be tabled, says DPM

Dr Wan Azizah said the Act, among other things, was to establish a support system needed by senior citizens. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said a special Act for senior citizens will be drafted in the near future to protect the welfare and basic rights of the group.

The deputy prime minister said the matter was discussed and approved at the first meeting of the National Senior Citizens Advisory and Consultative Council (MPPWEN) in 2018, which she chaired here, today.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also women, family and community development minister, said the Act, among other things, was to establish a support system needed by senior citizens.

“Recognising the fact Malaysia will become an ageing country by 2030, where 15 per cent of the population will be made up of senior citizens, the ministry will enact a special Act for them in the near future,” she said in a statement.

Dr Wan Azizah said the ministry planned to have a pilot project where an ‘age-friendly city’ would be created with the cooperation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“This project is to promote public participation in local planning and in turn, create a friendly environment for senior citizens,” he said.

Dr Wan Azizah said the government would continue to empower seniors in the community through the establishment of 29 new Senior Citizen Activity Centres (SCACs).

“A total of RM3 million has been allocated in 2018 under the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK-11) whereby each PAWE receives RM80,000 assistance for building improvements and equipment purchases and RM33,333 for operating purposes.

“In 2019, the JKM (Social Welfare Department) will ensure that any parliamentary constituencies that still do not have an SCAC will be given priority for the construction of the centre,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah said the MPPWEN’s empowerment agenda will be continued to give due recognition to all senior citizens.

“Close cooperation among all parties involved is important and necessary to hold the responsibility and commitment to improve the quality of life and well-being of senior citizens in Malaysia,” she added. — Bernama