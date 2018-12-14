Calling for calm, Zahid says Umno grassroots unaffected by defections

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi delivers his speech during the party’s annual general assembly at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur September 30, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi remains unperturbed by the spate of party defections, posting on Twitter today that the void they left can easily be filled.

“Let them leave. For those who have left Umno, they no longer have the right to talk about Umno. More people can take their place to become Members of Parliament,” said Zahid, who is also facing calls for his resignation.

In a separate tweet several hours earlier, the Bagan Datuk MP urged Umno members to remain calm.

Biar mereka keluar. Yg dah keluar UMNO tidak ada hak bercakap pasal UMNO lagi. Ramai lagi yg boleh mengambil tempat mereka utk jadi Ahli Parlimen. — Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (@Zahid_Hamidi) December 14, 2018

“Umno members do not have to panic. This may be the price that we have to pay when we wish to return to Umno’s true struggle in upholding race and religion. Even though many have left, we believe it has not affected the grassroots’ support and is only temporary,” Zahid said.

However, he did not respond to the numerous comments on his tweets, most of which condemned him for being weak and urging him to step down.

Zahid’s tweets came in the wake of 17 MPs and assemblymen announcing that they were leaving the party, which began with Sabah Umno on Wednesday.

Since then, there have been calls for him to give up the Umno presidency, including from former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and Sungai Besar division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos.