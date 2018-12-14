Singer Shakira accused of tax fraud

Colombian singer Shakira reacts during her visit to Tannourine Cedars Reserve, in Tannourine, Lebanon July 13, 2018. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Dec 14 ― Spain's public prosecutor has filed an accusation of tax fraud against Colombian singer Shakira, the prosecutor's spokesman said.

The prosecutor alleges she avoided more than €14.5 million (RM68.3 million) in payments over a three-year period in which she lived in the north-eastern region of Catalonia, Europa Press reported.

It is the latest case of a high-profile figure being accused of avoiding paying tax in Spain, following investigations into footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. ― Reuters