Cop denies falsifying report against Farid Kamil

Actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil speaks to the media about his arrest at a press conference in Shah Alam February 28, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Dec 14 — A policeman today denied that his statement in a police report alleging actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari had hurled abusive words against him and slapped him was made up.

Constable Muhammad Nizam Jamaluddin, 24, also disagreed with Farid’s counsel Megat Syazlee Mokhtarom that his testimony in court over certain words Farid allegedly used against him were unimportant facts, although they were not included in the original police report.

Muhammad Nizam, who was the second prosecution witness, said this during a cross-examination in the case against Farid Kamil, who faces four criminal charges at the Magistrate’s Court here.

Referring to a police report lodged by Muhammad Nizam, who at the time of the incident was on part-time duty at the Kota Damansara Traffic Police Station, Megat Syazlee said there was no phrase in the report stating Farid had hurled the words “The police is bad, the police is stupid” and “Do you know who am I? “ at him.

Megat Syazlee: This is a police report made by you, correct?

Muhammad Nizam: Yes, correct.

Megat Syazlee: Are the words ‘Do you know who am I?’ and “The police is bad, the police is stupid’ stated or not stated as facts in this report?

Muhammad Nizam: No.

Megat Syazlee: Do you agree with me that if the words were important facts in this case, they should have been in your report?

Muhammad Nizam: I disagree.

Muhammad Nizam also disagreed with the lawyer’s suggestion that the abusive words hurled against him were unimportant.

However, the witness agreed with the lawyer’s suggestion that no subsequent report had been filed by him to add the alleged words mentioned in his report, although he could have done so.

Muhammad Nizam disagreed with the lawyer’s suggestion that the two statements — “The police is bad, the police is stupid” and “Do you know who am I? — were only made up by him in court today.

While being re-examined by Deputy Public Prosecutor Alia Sumayyah Amran, Muhammad Nizam said he did not make any additional report on the abusive language used as he felt there was no need for him to do so.

He added that he did not agree that the alleged statements were made up by him, because at the time of the incident, Farid was the only one acting aggressively and screaming in the Kota Damansara Traffic Police Station.

Muhammad Nizam also agreed that there was no physical evidence to show he had been slapped by Farid as there was no closed-circuit television (CCTV) at the traffic police station, and the photographs taken of him did not show any bruise on his left cheek.

On January 16, Farid pleaded not guilty to four charges, namely two counts of causing hurt, as well as for using criminal force and misbehaving at the Kota Damansara Traffic Police Station at 1pm on January 11.

The trial before Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham continues on January 14, 2019. — Bernama