Malay Mail launches special 111-page pictorial commemorating 100 days of ‘Malaysia Baharu’

Lim Kit Siang launches ‘100 Days 100 Pictures’ in Kuala Lumpur December 14, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Malay Mail today launched its special pictorial book commemorating the 100-day journey of the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

The launch of the special edition book titled 100 Days, 100 Pictures was held on the 122nd anniversary of Malay Mail, at Pietro Ristorante Italiano in Damansara and was officiated by DAP’s Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang.

“On December 1, we ceased publication of our print edition. We are no longer a newspaper, but we remain in the news business in digital form, which is the platform of choice today, and today, December 14 of course, is the 122nd anniversary of Malay Mail.

“Two world wars, emergency, race riots, independence, various murders, scandals, weddings, death. Malay Mail has been there, and continues to be there, just as it was, both in digital and print,” Malay Mail’s managing editor Leslie Lau said.

Datuk Siew Ka Wei speaks to Teresa Kok and Fahmi Fadzil at the launch of ‘100 Days 100 Pictures’ in Kuala Lumpur December 14, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Lau narrated how the idea for the book was born, drawing inspiration from PH’s 100-day pledge to improve Malaysia.

“It was amid all the talk of the new government’s 100 days, that I thought as a journalist obsessed with headlines, that 100 Days, 100 Pictures would make a wonderful title for a pictorial to record the 100 days of Malaysia Baharu.

“The driving force who edited and curated the book was Joan Lau, our executive editor,” Lau said.

He also paid homage to the journalists and photographers of Malay Mail who made the dream for the book a reality.

Lim Kit Siang signs a copy of ‘100 Days 100 Pictures’, as Malay Mail Editor-in-Chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan looks on, in Kuala Lumpur December 14, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Malaysia Baharu a long journey, says Kit Siang

In his opening address, Lim called on all Malaysians to work together towards birthing a new Malaysia, adding that the effort would take a long time.

“We showed the world that we can stand up, Malaysians can stand up and can show something to the world, and I think we have embarked on a new Malaysia, and it is something which cannot be accomplished in 100 days, or two years or even a five-year election cycle. It will require a decade, or two.

“But what’s important is on May 9, we take that shift, we take that turn from a sham democracy, a kakistrocracy, where they couldn’t differentiate between a chicken egg and turtle egg.

“Move from global kleptocracy, to be a leading nation in integrity, to be a tiger economy, to be united, to be equal, to be just, to be democratic, to be progressive and prosperous,” Lim a former journalist himself, told guests here.

PH assumed power on May 9 this year, breaking Barisan Nasional’s 60-year rule.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was later installed as the eighth prime minister.