Red Shirts leader urges Zahid to step aside, let Tok Mat lead Umno

Jamal said leaders in his division felt Zahid was ‘weak and incapable’. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Umno Sungai Besar division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos has urged Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down as party president in light of the mass defections which have hit the former ruling party.

He said his division was now prepared to support deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as the party’s next president.

“Umno Sungai Besar has lost its confidence in the leadership of Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi, and we are becoming increasingly upset at the way things are now in the current political climate,” Jamal told a press conference today.

He said that following discussions with other leaders in his division, they had come to the conclusion that Zahid should step aside as he was “weak and incapable”.

“Sungai Besar is a strong supporter of Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi, and because of that, we are withdrawing our support for the president as we perceive him to be incapable of handling the ongoing crisis.

“I am not blaming him, but right now, he is seen as very weak and incapable,” Jamal said.

On Mohamad, Jamal said: “We put our trust in him, and feel he should take over as the current second-in-command. In that capacity, he should be assisted by the other vice-presidents.

“After what has happened to Sabah Umno, who knows if the same thing will happen in other states? How long is the leadership planning to put up with this?” Jamal said.

Jamal’s remarks came in the wake of former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, who tweeted earlier today in support of a post that called for an extraordinary meeting to be convened and demand Zahid’s resignation.

The tweet said only party members could save Umno, not Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, or PAS, to which Khairy agreed and added an immediate party election is needed.