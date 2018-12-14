Netflix testing new instant replay function

You may soon be able to relive those epic scenes with a Netflix instant replay feature. — AFP pic

IPOH, Dec 14 ― Netflix confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday that it’s currently testing a new instant replay feature that lets you conveniently watch that epic scene again with just the tap of a button.

Annoyed at having to toggle that video progress bar to rewind to the best scene that you missed because of a phone call or just want to see again? Netflix is making things easier with an instant replay button after climactic moments.

The platform already has the typical skip-back option that most video steaming services offer, but that usually doesn’t get you to exactly where you want.

Netflix’s new alternative, which is currently undergoing testing (on Dumplin’ and Mowgli, for example), will let you go back to the start of an emotional or exciting scene just by tapping the automatic pop-up that reads “watch that scene again.”

Netflix, however, explicitly noted that this test is just “to learn” and that the feature may never officially roll out on the platform, which is probably a good attitude to have, since test participants have been complaining about the pop-ups. It seems having text appear right within some of the most important scenes of a film or TV show can be distracting and, rather than getting viewers excited about it, can have the opposite effect by taking them out of the moment.

Whether or not everyone will be seeing the instant replay feature once testing is complete has yet to be decided. Considering the kind of feedback that’s trending among testers, if the feature does debut, it will likely be after having undergone some changes. ― AFP-Relaxnews