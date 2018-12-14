Baru says already told Anwar about missing PKR meeting

Baru said he informed Anwar during the Dewan Rakyat session recently. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 14 — Works Minister Baru Bian has explained he was unable to attend a meeting between Sarawak PKR division chiefs with president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today because of work commitments in the state.

He said he informed Anwar during the Dewan Rakyat session recently.

“I had a lively meeting with him. He gave permission to me and I told him to go ahead meeting the division chiefs,” he told Malay Mail, when asked about his absence at the meeting held at hotel here.

He said his programmes in Sarawak’s northern region were arranged by the staff of his ministry long before Anwar’s trip to Sarawak was planned.

“Tomorrow, I have to attend my ministry’s day in Lawas. I have attended a few pre-Christmas functions,” said Baru, who is also the state lawmaker for Ba’Kelalan.

On voting for the state PKR chief today, he said the result would be announced by the party president himself in Kuala Lumpur.

“It is up to him when he wants to announce. This practice is nothing new. It has been done in the past,” he said.

Asked to respond to Miri MP Dr Michael Teo challenging him for the state PKR chief, he said every member has the right to contest the post.

Baru, who is also Selangau MP, has been the state PKR chief since 2006.