Terengganu’s Sultan Mizan flags off final round of Malaysian Rally Championship 2018

Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (right) officiates the 2018 Rally Of Terengganu December 14, 2018. — Pictures by Chris Mohan

SETIU, Dec 14 — Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin flagged off the final round of the Malaysian Rally Championship 2018 at the Terengganu International Endurance Park today.

Sultan Mizan officiated the final round of the rally — dubbed the 2018 Rally of Terengganu — at 3.30pm, starting off with three of ONE Motorsports BDRT’s Subaru Impreza followed by Mohamad Salehudin Mohamad Zahidi and co-driver Mohd Shazmie Mohd Ilias in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution at 3.36pm under the 4WD (four-wheel drive) category.

Veteran rally driver Karamjit Singh and co-driver Daveender Singh left the starting line at 3.38pm in MRU Motorsports’ Proton Gen 2, the 56-year-old hoping to better his third-place finish in the second round which took place in Perlis on October 20 and 21.

“The Flying Sikh”, who started professional rallying in 1985, was the first Asian to win the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Production Car World Championship for Drivers in 2002.

All eyes were however on the following car, vehicle no. 72, MRU Motorsports’ Rachmat and Donny Wardono, the winner of the 2018 Rally of Johor and 2018 Rally of Perlis earlier this year.

The Indonesian duo have their sights set on winning the two-day event which spans across 151.33km and 13 special-stages.

Vehicle no. 8 driven by Sutan Mustaffa Salihin attacking a corner at one of the four special-stages December 14, 2018.

The various special-stages of the event will provide the 28 drivers competing — 24 of them from Malaysia — enough of drama and action which includes the tricky 2km tarmac and clay surface stage.

Also present at the flag off ceremony were Terengganu state secretary Datuk A. Rahman Yahya, Ancom Kimia Sdn Bhd executive chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Hashim and Wheel Sport Management Sdn Bhd director Datuk Paduka Tengku Shaharin Abu Bakar Tengku Suleiman.

The 2018 Rally of Terengganu marked the return of rally to the east coast for the first time in more than a decade.

The Lembah Bidong trail is known for its equestrian endurance trails having hosted some of the best horse-riding events in the region, notably when Sultan Mizan won two gold medals in the individual and team 80km equestrian endurance race at the 2017 SEA Games.

Wheel Sport Managemend Sdn Bhd — a member of Redberry Group — is the official rally promoter of the Malaysian Rally Championship.

The official leaderboard of day one has yet to be published at time of writing.

The second day of the event commences tomorrow.