Perak MB denies excos were unkind towards kin of Ipoh shophouse fire victims

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks during a visit to the Malay Mail office in Petaling Jaya December 10, 2018. — Picture by Choo Choy May

IPOH, Dec 14 ― Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has denied claims that the state executive councillors were uncaring towards the families of victims who perished in the fire at a two-storey shophouses at the Puncak Jelapang Maju industrial area, Meru on Tuesday.

Instead he said the councillors arrived at the families’ homes late because they were held up at work.

“At that time I was in Kuala Lumpur and was down with influenza so it was better for me to stay away from the public,” he said adding that it was saddening to learn six people were killed in the fire.

“I am aware that the respective executive councillors too had a very tight schedule,” he told reporters after launching a back-to-school programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pakatan Jaya here today.

He said this when asked to comment on claims that the current state executive councillors were not as caring as those in the previous administration.

On today’s event he said the state government through the Perak Foundation had allocated RM1.5 million to implement the programme statewide, in efforts to alleviate the burden of low-income parents in preparing their children for the new school session. ― Bernama