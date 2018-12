Zainuddin, 79, passed away in the Serdang Hospital today. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Dec 14 ― Tan Sri Zainuddin Maidin, a former information minister, has passed away in the Serdang Hospital at noon today, The Star Online reported.

He was 79.

Zainuddin was reported to have been admitted in the Emergency Unit of Putrajaya Hospital on November 12 and was transferred to the intensive care unit the following day after doctors detected pulmonary edema (water in the lungs).

He was later transferred to the Serdang Hospital, where he passed away

