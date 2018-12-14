Dr M: PPBM only accept ‘good people’ from Umno

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech during the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia’s 20th anniversary celebrations in Kuala Lumpur December 14, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today defended Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) decision to accept former Umno lawmakers.

However, the PPBM chairman said they must first remain as independents lawmakers, support the government, and undergo individual assessment before eventually joining the party.

“There are good people in Umno, and there are also bad [people]. We don’t accept bad people, the good [people] we accept. I myself was an Umno member. They accepted me, Kit Siang accepted me,” he said, referring to DAP’s Lim Kit Siang.

“[It’s] not about membership, [it’s] about what we do. If you do something wrong, of course, you will be rejected,” he added, after attending the 20th anniversary of Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia.

When asked whether DAP and PKR are also reluctant to accept the former Umno members, Dr Mahathir said: “In PPBM also, there are people who dislike [accepting former Umno member], so whether like it or not, that’s personal.”

Six MPs left Umno today to be independent lawmakers.

This comes as Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Bagan Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali, and Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin joined PPBM previously.

On Wednesday, almost the whole leadership of Sabah Umno, including five MPs, nine assemblymen and two senators, announced their exit from the party, citing the party’s unclear direction.