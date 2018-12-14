Ariana Grande drops brand new track ‘Imagine’

Singer Ariana Grande performs during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 14 ― After teasing it over the last few days, Ariana Grande has unveiled her latest track, Imagine.

The new track comes shortly after the release of her chart-topping single Thank U, Next, the title track off an upcoming album, as well as its record-breaking, teen-movie-referencing video of the same name.

Imagine comes accompanied by a lyric video of falling ice shelves by the glitch artist Chepertom.

Last month, Grande said Imagine was about “a simple, beautiful love that is now (and forever) unattainable.” ― AFP-Relaxnews