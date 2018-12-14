AFF to probe overcrowding at Bukit Jalil during Suzuki Cup first leg final

Fans inside the Bukit Jalil National Stadium during the AFF Suzuki Cup final (first leg) match between Malaysia and Vietnam December 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

HANOI, Dec 14 — The Asean Football Federation (AFF) will conduct a thorough investigation into the over-crowding incident at the National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur on December 11, when Malaysia played against Vietnam in the Suzuki Cup final, first-leg tie.

AFF secretary-general Datuk Seri Azzuddin Ahmad said this would be done once he returned to Kuala Lumpur after tomorrow’s return-leg clash here.

“AFF will contact Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for more detailed information on the matter.

“For now, AFF just want to find out the cause for the over-crowding before making any further comments,” he told Bernama before the team managers’ meeting at the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) headquarters here today.

According to the Malaysian Stadium Board (PSM) official website, the National Stadium can accommodate 85,000 spectators. The official figure for the December 11 match, however, was listed at 88,484, although local media estimated the attendance at more than 100,000.

Meanwhile, Azzuddin said VFF had taken the initiative to step up security measures for both sets of supporters for the return-leg match at the My Dinh Stadium tomorrow.

The teams drew 2-2 in the first leg at the National Stadium. — Bernama