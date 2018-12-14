Amid Umno exodus, Anifah now wants to form own Sabah party

A source close to Anifah said he had decided against joining any national party due to his personal experience of being restricted when it came to pursuing state rights. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 14 — Kimanis MP and brother to former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, Datuk Seri Anifah Aman is expected to start his own local party instead of joining any national party.

A source close to the former foreign minister said he had decided against joining any national party due to his personal experience of being restricted when it came to pursuing state rights.

“He wants to set up a local Sabah-based party that meets the aspirations of the people of Sabah and Sarawak,” said the source.

“National parties have the tendency to pursue their own interests as compared to those of Sabah and Sarawak. It is especially obvious when it came to discussions about MA63 which is not only ignored but also restricted.”

Anifah had in September this year quit Umno, citing an interest in pursuing Sabah rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Just today, six MPs left Umno to become independent lawmakers.

Anifah said he wanted to ensure that the original spirit and intention of MA63 were honoured and implemented sincerely.

“The restoration of MA63 can no longer be ignored because it is the catalyst to push Sabah and Sarawak’s development and enjoy the same rights as West Malaysia in terms of economic progress,” he said.

In a statement released by his aides, Anifah said he plans to support the Sarawak state government in its bid to set up a consultative committee, comprising the Federation of Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak.

He added that he believed the consultative committee will serve as an opportunity to the signatories of MA63 to review and evaluate whether the spirit and intention of MA63 had been achieved, and to recommend measures to assist in achieving its various objectives.