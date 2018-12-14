Now Alor Setar Umno Youth wants Zahid to step down

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi chairs an Umno supreme council meeting at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur November 9, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, Dec 14 — Alor Setar Umno Youth today joined its Sabah counterpart in insisting that Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi step down as party president.

Its chief, Syed Mohd Johan Rizal Syed Unan Mashri, said this was for the sake of continuity and direction the party must take to keep moving forward, adding that he was speaking on behalf of the grassroots concerned with the crisis that has hit Umno.

“We believe Datuk Seri (Ahmad Zahid) has failed to show strong leadership qualities and charisma as well as the direction the party needs to take and this has caused certain members of Parliament and some division leaders to go their own way.

“He has not shown any real effort to raise members’ spirits or emphasised what actually is the party’s focus from the time he was the acting president to being elected president,” he said in a statement today.

He urged the former deputy prime minister to consider their demand and the interest of the people, who still had faith in and sympathy for Umno.

On Wednesday, almost the whole leadership of Sabah Umno, including five MPs, nine assemblymen and two senators, announced their exit from the party, citing the party’s unclear direction.

Today, six more Umno representatives were reported to have quit the party. — Bernama