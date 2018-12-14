Philippines’ war on drugs revives country's action movie genre (VIDEO)

'BuyBust' is now streaming on Netflix worldwide. ― Picture courtesy of Reality Entertainment

PETALING JAYA, Dec 14 ― Action movies usually highlight slick, polished choreography ― but not for Filipino movie, BuyBust.

For prolific filmmaker Erik Matti, trying to break the dominance of rom-coms and dramas that have dominated the country’s cinema screens, while having international appeal and remaining true to his roots was not easy.

“Coming into the film, we know of the style of action movies from China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea and even Malaysia, hence it wasn’t just about the story.

“We wanted the film to be unique in itself in terms of what a Filipino action movie should be, different from the rest of the Asian neighbours.”

Speaking to Malay Mail, Matti described the Filpino style as raw and gritty.

“We don’t do kungfu, we just do brawls,” he laughs.

“It’s dirty, we stab, hit them with a brick. Or grab and use anything that’s within reach.”

To ensure they had a feel of realism, the production studied hours of videos of street brawls from around the country on YouTube as well as closed circuit security camera footage.

“Most of our Asian counterparts clean up with a lot of cuts, we don’t really care. Of course, we have to watch the form but we’re quite forgiving about whether it’s perfect or not.”

For Brandon Vera, the star of BuyBust and a mixed martial arts specialist, striking a fine balance between realistic and visual aesthetics that would work for film provided for the result seen in BuyBust.

“When we all talked about the scenes, we stayed away from the fancy stuff because it’s not going to happen in a real environment.

“It looks corny on film, you can see that when most use mixed martial arts for a fast fight scene it doesn’t happen like that.”

Matti said the rule was ― “What is the most immediate thing you would do?”

For Vera, Philippiness answer to The Rock (he looks, and even sounds like The Rock), the answer would be, “Scream first,” though it’s hardly believable given his tough guy, bruiser appearance.

BuyBust, which was featured in the International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM) 2018's Flying Daggers category, focuses on the country’s drug war in its barangays, or slums.

For Vera, the film signifies a rebirth of sorts for Filipino cinema after three decades of rom-coms and love stories dominating the attention of audiences.

“I’m ecstatic and excited that the paradigm is shifting and it’s a revival of the genre back home.”

While it’s been a good decade since a decent Filipino action movie, BuyBust has inspired a slew of productions hoping to cash in on the renewed interest.

“There’s like ten action films being made now and all the actors and actresses are asking for action films now.

“I think it’s more than a trend, it’s something people have been wanting for a long time, but there was no way to be done. I think the Philippines is ready for it now.”

And Vera may be right.

The movie, which Matti describes as “an adrenaline thrill ride, a zombie film without zombies” is undeniably the most action-packed, realistic film that’s come out of the Philippines.

While President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs has drawn worldwide criticism, BuyBust itself steers clear of taking sides.

“There was no war on drug two years ago, before we got it off the ground. Then 2016 happened and we had to rewrite the movie to focus on the theme, but we were careful not to write the script in any favour of any affiliations.

Brandon Vera, one of the stars of ‘BuyBust,’ with wife Jessica Craven on the International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM) red carpet at the opening ceremony last week. ― Picture via IFFAM

“We talked to a lot of drug agents, military guys and journalists on the ground, reading Facebook rants and complaints and from there and came up with something that was the most honest way to talk on the war on drugs without making it a propaganda for anyone.”

Vera said the fight scenes dominated discussions centred around the film and not the theme.

“With this story, you get to see from the agents' eyes, the drugs dealers’ eyes, and the locals’.”

“The movies I love are those that leave the audience to do the thinking,” added Matti.

“That’s why all our characters are great, we didn’t paint the drug dealer as a villain, as he had his own issues as well.

“At the end of the day, Buybust is about all the casualties of the war on drugs. Whatever insight we put in, at the end of the day, it’s clear, all of us, including the drug agents are casualties.”

So will there be a sequel?

“We actually set it up for a sequel,” laughed Matti who said a storyline is already ready though the target for the follow-up by the end of next year is not confirmed.