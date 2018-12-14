Jelebu and Jempol MPs deny planning to quit Umno

Datuk Jalaluddin Alias and Datuk Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif have denied rumours that they are planning to leave Umno soon. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SEREMBAN, Dec 14 — Two Negri Sembilan Members of Parliament — Datuk Jalaluddin Alias (Jelebu) and Datuk Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif (Jempol) — have denied claims in the social media that they are planning to leave Umno soon.

“There’s no truth in it. I am still with Umno. Some parties are uneasy with the unity in Umno and almost succeeded in destroying it.

“I hope the remaining members of Parliament and Umno leaders will continue to be steadfast,” Jalaludin, who is also Umno supreme council member and Jelebu Umno Division head, told Bernama via WhatsApp today.

Mohd Salim, who is also the Jempol Umno Division head, when contacted, said it was up to the people to make their own assumptions about the allegation.

“The news is not correct. It’s up to each one to make his or her own assumptions,” he said.

The social media today was awash with a list containing the names of six Umno MPs, including Jalaluddin and Mohd Salim as well as Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, planning to leave party.

Ikmal Hisham, who is also the Tanah Merah Umno division chief, however, had announced his decision to leave Umno immediately to become an Independent assemblyman effective today. — Bernama