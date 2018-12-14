With six MPs leaving today, Umno continues downward spiral

Umno leaders attend the party’s annual general assembly at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur September 30, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Six of Umno’s MPs left the party to be independent lawmakers today, reducing its federal seats to just 37 from a total of 54 after its shock defeat on May 9.

They were: Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (Larut), Datuk Rosol Wahid (Hulu Terengganu), Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad (Mersing), Datuk Shabudin Yahaya Tasik Gelugor), Datuk Mohamad Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Sabak Bernam), and Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah). The exit was confirmed by Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Since June 24, a total of 17 MPs from the once dominant Barisan Nasional (BN) component party have so far either pledged their allegiance to Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties or chose to remain independent.

With most of the defections occurring earlier this week, three of their MPs have joined Prime Minister’s Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), one has joined Parti Warisan Sabah and the remaining MPs who quit have chosen to remain independent for now.

In addition, earlier this week, all of the party’s federal and state lawmakers in Sabah save for Datuk Bung Moktar Radin and Tan Sri Musa Aman resigned from Umno.

