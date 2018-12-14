Minister: Fire certificate mandatory for all govt buildings from 2019

Zuraida said this is being done following revelations that several government buildings still did not have the certificate. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, Dec 14 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government will require all government buildings to have a fire certificate (FC) beginning next year.

Its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said this is being done following revelations that several government buildings still did not have the certificate.

“So now, the Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) has gone to check on government buildings that do not have it.

“They have also been given some time to prepare for getting the FC,” she told reporters at a press conference after visiting a private company in Ulu Tiram here today.

She was commenting on a news report yesterday saying 27 premises in Penang including a hospital in George Town and the Tun Abdul Razak Complex (Komtar), did not have an FC.

Meanwhile, during her visit to the Johor Fire and Rescue Department quarters in Kempas, Zuraida said she would be proposing for an increase in the critical allowance for firemen, in line with the challenges and risks they faced in the line of duty.

“It’s time for us to consider increasing it (critical allowance) as the work of a fireman is dangerous, in fact, they also carry out tasks which are at times not within their scope of duties,” she said, adding the ministry would further discuss the matter with the Public Service Department.

In July, Zuraida said the ministry would be allocating RM35 million for critical allowance, which if approved, would benefit about 13,000 firemen, with each expected to receive an extra RM250 per month. — Bernama