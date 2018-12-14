Bridging economic gap crucial for harmony, says Mat Sabu

Mohamad Sabu arrives at the Amanah National Convention in Ipoh December 14, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 14 — Empowering the economy of those who lag behind and bridging the economic gap regardless of race, are among key factors which can pave the way for harmony in the country, said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu.

At the same time, he said the government should ensure that the freedom and opportunities that had been granted to the people should not be abused to incite racial and religious hatred for the political benefit of certain quarters.

“The people should not take advantage of the situation to achieve the political objectives of certain groups or question matters which are fundamental rights that have already been enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“The government’s responsibility is to preserve unity, stability and harmony among the people based on the Constitution, and not based on a zero-sum game where the interests and rights of one group should be sacrificed in the interest of other groups,” he said in his presidential address at the 2018 Amanah National Convention at the Casuarina Convention Centre, Meru here, today.

A total of 1,000 delegates from 156 registered party divisions as well as 3,000 local and foreign observers are attending the three-day convention themed ‘Fulfilling Trust, Building Nation’ beginning from today. — Bernama