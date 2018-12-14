Report: Hulu Terengganu MP quits Umno

People are silhouetted against the Umno flag in Kuala Lumpur. Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid has announced he is leaving the party to become an Independent. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — In another blow to the already-reeling Umno, Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid has announced he is leaving the party to become an Independent, effective today.

His departure came hours after Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz informed members of his division today that he was resigning from all party posts.

Berita Harian reported that Rosol decided to leave Umno as he found it increasingly difficult to serve his constituents, claiming no allocations were given to him by both the federal and Terengganu governments to enable him to perform his duties.

“I made the decision in light of the betterment of Hulu Terengganu's residents, especially the voters. It was not made due to any (external) pressure, though it grieves me to do so,” he said.

Rosol added that the lack of allocations needed to fulfill the needs of the rakyat left him with little choice but to become an Independent, as the PH federal government and PAS state government have not been forthcoming.

The former Umno Terengganu state liaison committee secretary and Ajil assemblyman from 1999 to 2008 said he has not yet decided which party he will join.

Rosol was one of two BN MPs who won in the May 9 14th general election, the other being Besut MP and former Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh. The remaining six seats in the state are all controlled by PAS.

The once-dominant BN component party has been engulfed in a succession of defections or exodus.

In Sabah on Wednesday, nine assemblymen, four MPs and two Dewan Negara Senators jointly announced they were leaving.