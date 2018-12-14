Perak exco wants former Sabah Umno MPs probed

Abdul Aziz Bari said there were claims of meddling from a former Cabinet minister that led to the exodus of four MPs from Sabah Umno. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 14 — Perak state executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari today urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate Sabah Umno MPs who left their party recently.

The Tebing Tinggi assemblyman said there were claims of meddling from a former Cabinet minister that led to the exodus of four MPs from Sabah Umno.

“The claim gave rise to impression that cash and position has been offered to the MPs,” he said.

“It may also involve promises to drop investigations. Who knows?” he added.

Abdul Aziz himself is under investigation by MACC over a plot to topple Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Senior Umno leader Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has denied allegations that he was behind the latest resignations of lawmakers from his party.

Two more Umno MPs quit the Opposition party today after the Sabah Umno exodus — Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz and Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid.

Previously, six MPs left Umno, three of whom — Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Bagan Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali, and Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin — joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM). Another, Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli, joined Warisan.