Ex-Gerakan MP joins Amanah

Former Puchong MP Datuk Loo Yeng Peng (right) officially joined Amanah today, December 14, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 14 — Former Puchong MP Datuk Loo Yeng Peng from Gerakan has joined Amanah, saying the Pakatan Harapan (PH) party fought for moderation.

His application was announced during the Muslim-majority party’s national convention held at Casuarina @ Meru here today.

The former Gerakan central committee member, who was an MP between 2004 and 2008, said he decided to join Amanah after looking at the party’s objectives and aims in forming a new Malaysia.

“When I look at the country, I know we need to change. I am very happy that Pakatan Harapan took over the country.

“It is a bit funny since not many non-Muslims applied to join Amanah but when I look at the party’s aims and objectives, I urge all non-Muslims and non-Malays to look forward in that sense that their objective and aims [are] under the constitution. That is what we want,” he said.

“The party is also fighting for moderation and integrity and they also have quality leaders. If you can see today compared to whatever conventions that we have gone through during the previous ruling government, there are a lot of comparisons and what I can say that PH is very strong and have a strong type of community. We need that and we need to change,” he added.

Loo joined the ranks of former Gerakan vice-president Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah, who joined Amanah on Dec 2 at Dewan Sinn Onn Hotspring, Tawau in Sabah.

During the event, the party received a total of 1,050 new members, comprising former Barisan Nasional members in the Tawau and Kalabakan parliamentary constituencies.

This is the highest membership received by the party since PH formed federal government after winning the 14th general election last May.