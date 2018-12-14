Mohamad Sabu: How can Malays be silent when they have been robbed by their leaders?

Mohamad Sabu speaks during the Amanah National Convention in Ipoh December 14, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 14 — Urging the Malays to make a stand against the wrongdoings under the previous government, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu today said the community cannot blame their failures on the other races in the country.

“We have to accept the fact that the failure of Malays to advance is not because of the existence of other races in the country but our attitude and thinking,” he said at the Amanah national convention here today.

“How can there still be many Malays and Muslims who keep quiet on the rampant stealing of national resources by people representing Malays,” he added.

Mohamad said the fight against the abuse of power in Felda, Tabung Haji, Felcra and 1Malaysia Development Berhad should be the main agenda of Malay fighters and Muslim leaders.

“We hope Muslim fighters will come forward and speak up against these betrayals,” he said.

“Let us together with the Pakatan Harapan government bring changes to return the people’s rights, the majority of which belongs to the Malay,” he added.

Mohamad, who is also Defence Minister, also said PAS and Umno are using racial sentiments and religion to defend their support among the Malays.

He said this would only give rise to Malays whose thinking are overly racist.

“It will also sow extremist groups and could split the country and lead to racial riots,” he said, urging the Malays to move away from racial sentiments.

Speaking to reporters later, Mohamad said it was easier for Opposition parties to use racial issues.

“We can fight for our people but do not target only one party like what is happening now,” he said.

He said when Malay rights are highlighted, DAP will be blamed but DAP is only in government for seven months.

“The easiest way out is to use race. Race issues can burn easily but it will be difficult to put out if anything happens,” he said.