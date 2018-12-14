Man wins millions in Magnum Jackpot

Magnum said that the winner won the lottery with the winning numbers 3371, which bagged the third prize, and 7452, which earned him a special prize. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — A lucky gambler walked away with millions in prize money after winning the Magnum Jackpot 1 and 2 , as well as a special prize.

In a statement released today, Magnum said that the winner won the lottery with the winning numbers 3371, which bagged the third prize, and 7452, which earned him a special prize.

“The lucky winner was thrilled when he found out later that he also won part of the cascaded prize from Jackpot 1 besides his Jackpot 2 winnings.

“The cascaded prize amounted to RM13 million on Magnum 4D’s draw dated 5th December 2018, and there were two winners in the Jackpot 2 full share winning category, whereby each winner walked away with RM5,091,750 prize money,” Magnum said in its statement.

Magnum 4D’s CASCADING feature kicks-in when the Jackpot 1 Prize amount exceeds RM30 million and if the amount is still not won, any amount exceeding RM20 million will then cascade and be added into the Jackpot 2 Prize amount.

Magnum said this makes it possible for one to become a millionaire if they win Jackpot 2, as the prize money for the series increases exponentially.