Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Man wins millions in Magnum Jackpot

Published 2 hours ago on 14 December 2018

By Yiswaree Palansamy

Magnum said that the winner won the lottery with the winning numbers 3371, which bagged the third prize, and 7452, which earned him a special prize. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim
Magnum said that the winner won the lottery with the winning numbers 3371, which bagged the third prize, and 7452, which earned him a special prize. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — A lucky gambler walked away with millions in prize money after winning the Magnum Jackpot 1 and 2 , as well as a special prize.

In a statement released today, Magnum said that the winner won the lottery with the winning numbers 3371, which bagged the third prize, and 7452, which earned him a special prize.

“The lucky winner was thrilled when he found out later that he also won part of the cascaded prize from Jackpot 1 besides his Jackpot 2 winnings.

“The cascaded prize amounted to RM13 million on Magnum 4D’s draw dated 5th December 2018, and there were two winners in the Jackpot 2 full share winning category, whereby each winner walked away with RM5,091,750 prize money,” Magnum said in its statement.

Magnum 4D’s CASCADING feature kicks-in when the Jackpot 1 Prize amount exceeds RM30 million and if the amount is still not won, any amount exceeding RM20 million will then cascade and be added into the Jackpot 2 Prize amount.

Magnum said this makes it possible for one to become a millionaire if they win Jackpot 2, as the prize money for the series increases exponentially.

Related Articles

In Malaysia