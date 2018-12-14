Khairy wants fresh Umno polls amid exodus

Khairy Jamaluddin has called for Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s resignation and new Umno elections. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 ― Khairy Jamaluddin called today for new Umno elections amid a stream of lawmakers quitting the beleaguered Opposition party under newly elected Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s presidency.

Khairy, who lost the race for Umno presidency to Zahid in party elections earlier this year, retweeted a tweet that demanded Zahid’s resignation and fresh polls.

Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz from Kelantan reportedly resigned from Umno today, following the resignations of four MPs and nine assemblymen from Sabah Umno.

Previously, six MPs left Umno, three of whom — Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Bagan Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali, and Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin — joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM). Another, Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli, joined Warisan.

From 54 parliament seats won in the 14th general election, Umno is now only left with 43 seats with Ikmal Hisham’s resignation.