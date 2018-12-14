Minister pledges flood aid to farmers

Datuk Salahuddin Ayub says the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry will allocate funds to assist farmers affected by the current rainy season. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

IPOH, Dec 14 ― The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry will allocate funds to assist farmers affected by the current rainy season, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said.

He said the matter was discussed during a recent Cabinet meeting and the funds would be disbursed soon.

“The funds will either be given in the form of loans or we give allocations to them,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of Amanah national convention at Casuarina @ Meru here today, Salahuddin said reports were presented to the Cabinet to inform it of the severity of the problem.

“The Cabinet will need some time to discuss and see the needs of rubber tappers, Felda settlers, fishermen and farmers,” he said.

He also said the Finance Ministry will determine the aid amount and while his ministry will identify the recipients who qualify.