Agoda survey: Malaysia third in Asia for room bookings

Agoda revealed that travellers are drawn by Malaysia’s natural beauty, and the friendliness and hospitality of locals. ― Picture courtesy of Agoda

PETALING JAYA, Dec 14 ― Malaysia was the third-most popular Asian country in terms of accommodation bookings in 2018, according to a survey by online travel booking operator Agoda.

The same survey also showed Kuala Lumpur to be the third most visited city in Asia.

Overall, Japan topped the bookings list for Asia, followed by Thailand. For cities, Bangkok emerged the most visited spot in the region, ahead of Tokyo.

Agoda said travellers were drawn by Malaysia’s natural beauty as well as the friendliness and hospitality of locals. The country's diversity, both of its people and cuisine, also fuelled this popularity.

Respondents cited the juxtaposition of the modern landmarks of Kuala Lumpur, such as the Petronas Towers, with the historical, old-world charm that still inhabits neighbourhoods such as Kampung Baru as the reason the city holds so much appeal.

That’s not just true for the international globe-trotters either, as Agoda found that KL is also the top destination for Malaysian travellers.

Of course, with the fact that Malaysia is one of the most popular Asian destinations, it’s no wonder domestic trips proved the most popular for Malaysians.

Penang and Malacca are the second and third most visited cities respectively, followed by Johor Baru (4th), Kota Kinabalu (5th), Ipoh (7th), Cameron Highlands (8th), Kuching (9th) and Kuantan (10th) all making the cut.

For Malaysians travelling abroad, Thailand and Indonesia were the second and third most popular destinations, respectively.