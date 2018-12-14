‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ producers filming French fry documentary

‘Fries!’ director Michael Steed has previously helmed ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ and produced three episodes of ‘Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations,’ starring the late chef and writer. — Picture courtesy of Zero Point Zero

NEW YORK, Dec 14 —Fries!, a documentary about the world’s love for the fried potato from the Emmy-winning production company behind Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Zero Point Zero, has begun filming.

Emmy and James Beard Award winner Michael Steed is directing the doc, which will take a look at different kinds of fries in various countries and tell stories from well-known chefs, food scientists, celebrities and farmers.

Steed has previously directed Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. He is also the creator of the award-winning documentary series The Mind of a Chef, as well as boasting a producing credit for three episodes of Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.

Deadline reports that Unilever’s Sir Kensington’s brand of all-natural condiments is financing the project. Kelly Mullen and Giles Morrison will executive produce for Unilever, along with Zero Point Zero co-founders Lydia Tenaglia and Chris Collins.

Tenaglia said, “In over 17 years of traveling the world filming food, we have always been drawn to the connective tissue that brings people together. No other food bridges borders, language, and taste more than the humble but delicious fry.” — AFP-Relaxnews